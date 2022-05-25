CUSHING — A Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives is blaming “liberal teachers” for the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“I’ll go a step further and say the teachers that molded this kid into a #killer should be arrested for multiple MURDERS,” Republican Heather Ann Sprague posted on her Facebook page Wednesday.

Salvador Ramos killed the students and teachers at at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. He was killed by police.

The Associated Press is reporting that Ramos bought two AR-style rifles just days before attack, soon after his 18th birthday, and seemed to hint online that something was about to happen.

In an apparent reference to a rumor on social media that has been debunked, Sprague claimed that there were pictures online of the shooter dressed in women’s clothing.

“All I have to say is this is the result of what happens when kids are pushed past their limits. Its obvious he was brainwashed in school by liberal teachers to think he shouldn’t be a male. If this crap doesn’t stop we will have more shootings because there are alot more confused, fed up and now mentally ill kids out there thanks to the #publicschoolsystem THIS is why I have been TRYING to get the truth out about what the schools are doing to our youth because it’s DANGEROUS,” Sprague said in her post.

Sprague didn’t respond to a request for an interview Wednesday afternoon.

In another post she said “more and more I cant help but think these shootings are on purpose to push gun control with the lives of babes. If they’re not getting shot they’re getting aborted. It’s disgusting and EVIL. If elected I will push to have armed guards at ALL our schools here in Maine,” Sprague stated.

Sprague submitted her nomination papers and qualified for the June 14 Republican primary ballot for the Maine House District 43 seat. District 43 represents Cushing, Thomaston, South Thomaston, St, George, and the remainder of Owls Head. No other Republicans are seeking the seat.

The Knox County Republican Committee did not respond to a Facebook message and an email message sent Wednesday afternoon asking whether the party supports Sprague’s position.

The seat is held by Rep. Ann Matlack, a St. George Democrat. Matlack is running for re-election for a third consecutive two-year term in the Legislature. There are no other Democrats seeking the seat nor have any unenrolled candidates registered to run.

The winners of the primaries will be on the November general election ballot.

