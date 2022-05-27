With three stretches of street frontage on Deering Ave., Revere St., and Forest Ave., this week’s property offers a prime development opportunity in Woodfords Corner, a thriving intersection of restaurants, grocers, and other small businesses.

Totaling 9,940± SF, this property is serviced by public water, public sewer and natural gas to the building. The city designates this as B2b zoning, which allows for a wide array of mixed-development options. We will note that Portland is in desperate need of more residential units, so this may be a perfect opportunity for almost any business to have a commercial presence on the first floor with rental units or condominiums on the top floors.

Highlights 9,940± SF lot in Woodfords Corner; property previously operated as a car sales and service business

Woodfords Corner is a major intersection, with 22,000 vehicles passing through on an average day

B2b Zoning allows for many residential, commercial, and institutional developments

Woodfords Corner is simply a great, growing location, serviced by public transit, and nearby to Back Cove, USM, and Stevens Square. As a major arterial to and from the city, Forest Ave. sees 22,000 vehicles travel through this intersection on an average day.

634 Forest Avenue is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected] for more information.

