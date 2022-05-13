75 Main St., Richmond — $725,000

9 Beds, 6.5+ Baths, 7,508 SF

Turret views: Kennebec River and downtown Main Street

Built circa 1870, with major details added in 1888, this one-time shipping magnate’s home has operated as the Southard House Museum since 1990 and it is in finely detailed shape—restored tin ceilings, hardwood floors with inlay details, and original hand painted walls and flourishes. The listing pitches the property as a development/investment opportunity. Listed by Kristie Jorgensen, Legacy Properties | Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

66 Highland Dr., Minot — $739,000

3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 5,450 SF

Turret views: Mt. Washington and the Presidential range

This 2015 octagon house on 4.33± AC was built tough with steel-beams, fire resistant siding, generator, radiant heat floors, heat pump, and passive solar through the enormous windowpanes (3/8 of the main floor’s sides) that frame the mountains and valley. The ground-floor, four-car garage has extra room for a tractor, and an elevator up the main floor. Listed by Linda Beaulieu, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate | The Masiello Group. See the full listing.

824 Beaulieu Rd., Madawaska — $1,350,000

5 Beds, 3 Baths, 7,110 SF

Turret views: Sunsets over Long Lake

15 minutes from the Canadian border, the “Castle on the Lake” was built in 1992. Outside, it’s dramatic, with Queen Anne-style paint, and a wraparound veranda. Inside, it’s also dramatic, starting at the two-story foyer and winding staircase at the main entrance. According to the listing, the walkout basement level was renovated this spring to add a full kitchen, bed, bath, exercise area, fireplace, and pool table. Listed by Matt DeChaine, EXP Realty, LLC. See the full listing.

