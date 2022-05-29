SCARBOROUGH – Angeline “Angie” Alves Palestini, a proud Munjoy Hill girl and graduate of Cathedral and Portland High School, passed away on May 24, 2022, surrounded by her husband, sister, daughter, and grandsons.

Angie always had a plan in life which started with her moving to California after high school. There, she worked for Fluor Engineering. Her high school sweetheart followed her and they married and had their son. Four years later, Maine was calling her home.

She returned to her roots at Munjoy Hill with her family. Soon after, they welcomed their daughter and moved to Bridgton. At that time, she worked at the Bridgton Nursing Home where she was the first friendly face who greeted everyone. It’s no surprise that she became friends with coworkers and residents, alike. From there, she became an office manager at the Bridgton Home Health Care Center.

When her children began high school at Cheverus and Catherine McAuley, the family moved to Portland where Angie began working at the United States Postal Service as a Postmasters Executive Secretary. Her boss was impressed with her ability to take detailed minutes in shorthand – a skill few knew how to do as tape recorders replaced the lost art of note taking.

After 10 years of working in a job that was only supposed to last for three months, Angie was given the opportunity to be the Postmaster at the South Freeport Post Office. She jumped at the chance and made the office her new home. She loved this job and the community in which she served. Customers often found Angie handing out mail while assisted by her young grandsons and beloved rascal dog, Caesar. Due to her illness, she was forced to retire in 2012. However, she would not be stopped. She began volunteering at Lyseth Elementary School where she kept an eye on her grandsons and made everyone smile with jokes, candy, and her bright attitude.

Angie was passionate about life, but nothing made her happier than when she was with Caesar, her grandsons or in her garden. She and Caesar became well known in the neighborhood because of Caesar’s affinity for chasing anything that moved, and her ability for being the only one who could get him to listen. Like her father, she’d holler “hup” and Caesar would come running without hesitation. Local businesses were acquainted with Caesar because she brought him everywhere for runs and treats.

She was predeceased by her father, Tony; sister, Mary; and her beloved “diddy dog”, Caesar.

She is survived by her mother, Erlene; husband of 40 years, Nick; children Nicolas and Kayla; three grandsons, Colin, Noah and Dylan; and her siblings Rick and his wife, Ann, Jimmy and his wife, Bunny, Tony, and Kathy and her wife, Patti.

Angie and her family are incredibly grateful for the team of doctors at MaineHealth who supported and cared for her for several years.

A time of sharing and remembering will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

