Jonathan Sahrbeck has done an outstanding job as Cumberland County District Attorney. His sense of justice and commitment to fairness and the rule of law make him the ideal candidate to receive the Democratic Party’s nomination for Cumberland County DA.

As District Attorney, Jonathan has made prevention of crime and reduction of recidivism central to his approach to criminal prosecution. Jonathan maintains a strong focus on promoting public safety while also pursuing important criminal justice reforms which address the root causes of crime. Jonathan demonstrates a clear understanding that substance use and mental health issues underlie a large percentage of criminal conduct. Jonathan has worked closely with professionals in those fields to make treatment and prevention integral parts of the criminal justice process in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County voters are fortunate to have the opportunity to re-elect Jonathan Sahrbeck as District Attorney.

Jonathan R. Chapman

Cape Elizabeth

