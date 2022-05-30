State police on Monday were looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident Sunday near the northern Washington County town of Danforth, which left a 50-year-old Frenchville man dead.

Maine State Police responded to a crash around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Springfield Road, which is also Route 169, in township T8 N4 NBPP, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. An investigation by police found that a 2003 Ford Explorer was heading south when it crossed the centerline and struck two motorcycles. One was an orange 2009 Harley-Davidson Street Glide driven by Don Charette of Frenchville and the other was a black 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide driven by Jesse Ouellette, 30, of St. Agatha.

Charette did not survive the crash, while Ouellette suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital, and neither had been wearing a helmet, according to Moss. Frenchville and St. Agatha are in northern Aroostook County.

The driver of the Explorer fled the scene of the crash and had not been located as of Monday afternoon, Moss said. The Explorer is registered to Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth, police said. Anyone who saw the crash or knows Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call Maine State Police at 973-3700.

The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forest Service are also assisting in the investigation.

