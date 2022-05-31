Maine is about community.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Scott Edgecomb is director of clinical integration at Martin’s Point Health Care in Portland and a member of the board of directors of the American Lung Association.

Whether born here or “from away,” people flock to southern Maine for our small businesses and a neighborhood feel. It’s a small world, where you’ll see the same people walking along the Eastern Prom overlooking Portland’s waterfront or sipping a latte at Coffee by Design. Strangers become friends. Acquaintances become partners. Maine’s communal bonds are strongest in the summertime, as people venture outdoors and enjoy the pleasant weather.

This summer, there is no greater celebration of community than the 2022 Trek Across Maine, organized by the American Lung Association. Scheduled for the third weekend of June, it is the 38th annual Trek, starting at Thomas Point Beach and Campground in Brunswick this year. A three-day, 180-mile cycling event, the Trek’s fundraising goal is $1 million for the worthy cause of lung health. And we’ve already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But, at its core, the Trek is about community. It is a thoroughly Maine event, connecting family members, friends and strangers for the greater good. Trekkers feel like part of a greater whole, while enjoying the great outdoors and reaping the rewards of exercise. The Trek isn’t just about individuals coming together to ride or volunteer; it speaks to our social fabric at large. Individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations are all coming together. From large companies to small businesses, Maine’s entrepreneurs are stepping up and proving that we’re all in it together.

The importance of lung health cannot be overstated. Not only have Mainers had to deal with the respiratory impact of COVID-19, but other lung-related issues are on the rise. According to the American Lung Association, Maine has one of the highest rates of new lung cancer cases in the country – only five states rank higher. Every 2½ minutes, a U.S. resident is diagnosed with lung cancer. And, every day, lung cancer kills nearly 400 people in the United States – Maine included.

I am now in my 25th year in health care, trained both as a registered respiratory therapist and registered nurse, with many years dedicated to confronting lung cancer and other diseases. From my work in critical care to a primary care setting now, I have endless stories of caring for those affected by lung disease and supporting their families through its devastation – from the initial anxiety and stress of a new diagnosis to the depression that living on continuous oxygen can evoke, or the passing of a loved one who succumbs to disease progression. The far-reaching impacts of lung disease weigh heavy on the hearts and minds of many.

Then, of course, there’s COVID-19. Because of the pandemic, Mainers are at increased risk of developing pneumonia, experiencing shortness of breath, and even developing scarring within the lungs. Radiological findings of “ground-glass opacity” – suggestive of lung damage – are being identified months after symptom resolution, with the long-term effect being researched but currently unknown. It is scary indeed.

We are not out of the woods yet. We have more work to do.

So how do we do the work? The same way that we tackle other societal problems – by coming together as a community. We do the work by being Mainers, who care about their neighbors and dream of an even healthier state. Our city of Portland is already one of the healthiest in America and, not surprisingly, one of the best places to live, too. But we cannot rest on our laurels.

The people of Maine have achieved much through community action. In recent decades, we’ve made our local communities a place in which we can take pride. I’m certainly proud to live here, in large part because companies, nonprofits and selfless individuals continue to host events that make a difference. That’s where the Trek Across Maine comes into play, promoting lung health and celebrating community at the same time.

Come ride or volunteer with us. It may not be easy, but you won’t regret it. When the ride is done, you’ll know exactly what being part of a community is all about.

