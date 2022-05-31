Douglas Clarke Hiserodt 1958 – 2022 PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Douglas Clarke Hiserodt, born in Auburn, N.Y., on Jan. 22, 1958, passed away on May 19, 2022, in Panama City, Fla., after a long and courageous battle with illness. Doug spent his early childhood in Auburn, N.Y., before moving to Stowe, Vt. in 1969 where he loved to play little league baseball, enjoyed competitive skiing with the Mount Mansfield ski club, and joined the Mount Mansfield ski patrol, earning Junior ski patrolman of the year for outstanding service in 1973. While attending high school in Stowe, Vt. (class of 1976), he played varsity baseball, soccer, and ice hockey. Doug loved playing sports, exploring the outdoors, and participating in Boy Scout Troop 79. Stowe is where Doug began his love of the outdoors; fishing the local waterways and learning to hunt small and big game, duck hunting was his most passionate pastime. When it wasn’t duck season Doug shot skeet and participated in other shooting sports as a member of Waterbury’s fish and game club; honing his skills for when duck season finally began again. Doug became interested in carving ducks for use as decoys and decorations selling his first one at the age of 13. Carving ducks and other birds brought him great joy and he won many competitions throughout the country including multiple first place and best in show finishes for his skills in carving and painting his beloved birds. Doug attended Unity College in Maine, studying wildlife law enforcement and waterfowl biology. Doug loved playing on Unity’s hockey and lacrosse teams. While a student at Unity his love of Vermont persisted, and he satisfied that by coaching Stowe’s little league with his oldest brother Jeff for several years. After college Doug returned to New York and joined the New York State Department of Corrections starting his career as a Correctional Officer at Fishkill Correctional Facility before returning to his hometown at the maximum-security Auburn Correctional Facility; one of the oldest prisons in the country, where he served with honor and pride. While in Auburn, N.Y. Doug started his family, having two sons, before moving to Orr’s Island and transferring to the Maine State Department of Corrections continuing his career as a correctional officer at Maine Correctional Center in Windham. Doug’s love of sports and the outdoors intensified in Maine where he enthusiastically taught his sons to hunt, fish, and enjoy all that mother nature has to offer. Doug coached their hockey and baseball teams, was a leader in their Cub and Boy scout troops, and volunteered as an umpire regularly for the Harpswell little league. He loved leading, teaching, and coaching his sons even more than playing himself; taking enjoyment in watching them progress in talent and turning into the honorable men they would become. Those two boys were Doug’s pride and joy, and he took immense pleasure in bragging about them to anyone who would listen. Andrew, his youngest serves the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant in Panama City, Fla. Anthony, the oldest serves Collier County Florida as a Lieutenant paramedic on their trauma helicopter and teaches EMS at Florida SouthWestern State College. After retiring Doug worked several part-time jobs including his dream job at a small shop for Guette & Deeter; a world-leading antique decoy auction house. Doug had carved for decades and spent numerous hours researching antique decoys and those who carved them. He loved the opportunity to now see, inspect, handle, and appraise these museum-quality pieces he appreciated so much. Doug maintained memberships in multiple wildlife organizations including Ducks Unlimited, and the National Wild Turkey Federation even presiding over a local chapter. Of all his accomplishments and interests, Doug found none more rewarding than being a father and grandfather to his beautiful family. He believed in family, God, honor, country, and the “wings above our heads”. Doug is survived by his sons Anthony and Andrew Hiserodt, their “wonderful” wives Robyn and Jacklyn Hiserodt; five beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Seth, Jacob, Vera, and Samuel Hiserodt; his brothers David and Allen Hiserodt; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Laura and William Hiserodt; and his oldest brother and “first best friend” Jeffrey Hiserodt. Doug wished for a private celebration of life and asked that in lieu of flowers you consider a donation in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital http://www.stjude.org/donate

