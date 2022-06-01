The man shot and killed in a Vassalboro apartment building on Memorial Day was an Iraq Army veteran whose legs were amputated in 2011 after he was struck by a van while helping another driver who’d been in a car crash in Augusta.

State Police on Wednesday identified the man killed Monday morning at an apartment building at 513 Main Street as 37 year-old Jeremy Gilley, of Vassalboro, and the man injured, who was shot in the same incident, as 30-year-old Joshua Bilodeau, also of Vassalboro.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Gilley died as a result of being shot and deemed the death a homicide, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the state Department of Public Safety.

Moss said Wednesday no arrests have been made and police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death and shooting. She said detectives will consult with the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office and the Maine Attorney General’s Office throughout the investigation.

Several people were inside the apartment building when an argument started between two of the building’s residents, and multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at approximately 9:12 a.m. Monday in the hallway of the building.

Moss said all the people inside the building have been interviewed by police and are cooperating with the investigation.

Bilodeau, police said, is recovering at a local hospital. Police have thus far declined to release the identity of a third male who was involved in the incident but not injured.

Lt. Jeff Love of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit said at the crime scene Monday all three men involved in the incident lived at the apartment building, which is a former nursing home currently owned by Violette Rentals, according to assessing records, and across the street from Ron’s Auto Parts.

In December of 2011 Gilley, according to Kennebec Journal accounts, was critically injured and lost his lower legs when, after he stopped to help an injured driver who had crashed his truck on Route 3 in Augusta near Cushnoc Bridge, he was struck by another driver and pinned between two vehicles.

This story will be updated.

