KENNEBUNK — Ruby Sliwkowski tallied seven goals and an assist as Kennebunk ended its girls’ lacrosse regular season Wednesday with a 14-9 win over Cheverus.
Ivy Armentrout, Mara Muse and Sophia Notine each scored once for Kennebunk (12-0), the unanimous No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll. Lily Hansen made eight saves.
Cheverus (8-4) had a three-game winning streak snapped.
SOUTH PORTLAND 9, NOBLE 6: Zoe Baker tallied five goals as the Red Riots (6-6) downed the Knights (2-10) in a regular-season finale at South Portland.
Pearl Friedland-Farley, Rain Jordan, Lauren Steady, JadeRose Sangiovanni also scored for South Portland.
Jenna Baxter paced Noble with four goals. Ella Anania and Kylie Riche each added a goal.
YORK 16, WAYNFLETE 6: Rose Pavuk had four goals and dished out four assists to lead 11 different scorers as the Wildcats (8-4) rolled past the Flyers (6-6) at York.
Clara Pavuk added three goals and three assists.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7: Andrea Smith scored three goals in the first half and Ellie Steele also finished with three goals as the 26ers (3-9) defeated the Raiders (0-12) in Gray.
Maddie Foreman led Fryeburg with four goals. Heather Shackford scored twice.
SOFTBALL
POLAND 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Atlantis Martin threw a one-hitter and drove in three runs as the Knights (15-1) rolled past the Raiders (7-9) in five innings at Fryeburg.
Khloe O’Leary slugged a two-run homer and a double, Emma Bunyea had three hits, and Olivia Rioux chipped in with two singles.
BASEBALL
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 10, POLAND 2: Noah Grant allowed only four hits while leading Fryeburg’s offense with two hits and two RBI as the Raiders (5-11) beat the Knights (9-7) at Fryeburg.
Fryeburg finished with nine hits.
Hunter Gibson and Grady Hart each had an RBI for Poland.
OAK HILL 12, BOOTHBAY 2: Isaac Morissette doubled, singled and drove in two runs as the Raiders (10-6) topped the Seahawks (2-14) in Wales.
Caden Thompson tripled and drove in two runs. Ethan Vattaso smacked a triple for Oak Hill.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Five high school seniors have been selected to receive $5,000 scholarships from the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.
The athletes are: Emma Charles, a state champion Nordic skier at Mt. Blue; Sydney Gallop, a two-time all-American soccer player at Hermon; Thomas Horton, an outstanding two-way football lineman at Bonny Eagle; Maddie Strouse, who led Scarborough to the Class A volleyball title; and Trevor Wozny, a three-sport start at Marshwood.
The scholarships will be awarded in a ceremony on June 19 at Sunday River in Newry.
