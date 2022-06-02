The Chocolate Church Arts Center at 804 Washington St. in Bath will present a performance by classic rock band NRBQ on Friday, June 10.

NRBQ (originally short for “New Rhythm and Blues Quartet”) formed in the mid-1960s and released their self-titled debut album in 1969. For more than five decades since, the band has fused rock, R&B, rockabilly, jazz and more.

Led by co-founder Terry Adams, NRBQ has released 23 studio albums featuring songs like “Magnet” and “Ridin’ in My Car.” The current NRBQ lineup has been intact since 2015 and includes Adams, guitarist Scott Ligon, bassist Casey McDonough and drummer John Perrin.

NRBQ has attracted accolades from talent as diverse as Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Keith Richards, and The Replacements. Their songs have been performed by Bonnie Raitt (with whom the band just finished a tour), She & Him, the Fabulous Thunderbirds and many others.

AllMusic’s Mark Deming has called them “a stellar and wildly unpredictable live act” and The New Yorker writes “For half a century, this consummate cult act has served as a bulwark against the stiffness and pomposity that so often infiltrate rock and roll.”

Tickets for NRBQ are $35 in advance or $40 the day of the show. Tickets for all events at the Chocolate Church Arts Center are available for purchase at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the box office at (207) 442-8455. All performances will be subject to the Chocolate Church’s COVID-19 related policy, which requires audience members age 12 and up to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to arriving at a performance, along with a matching photo ID.

