Plant, garden and book sale – Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Seeking donations of plants, seeds and “gently used” garden/backyard items such as garden tools, ceramic/clay pots, yard art, garden equipment, wheelbarrows and small patio furniture. Plastic pots or yogurt type containers also needed to hold transplants for the sale. Donation items can be dropped off at the library any time. For more information, call 892-2575.

Book sale – Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. Weather permitting. Sponsored by Friends of the Walker Memorial Library. Proceeds benefit the library.

