A dump truck crashed in Gray on Friday afternoon and spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel into the ground near a drinking well, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Capt. Kerry Joyce said the truck was traveling on West Gray Road around 4:30 p.m. when the driver “failed to negotiate a left-hand corner and drove straight off the road into the woods.”

Douglas Battey, 63, of Danville, was initially trapped in the truck because of a tree on the cab. Once freed, he was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries.

The dump truck, owned by J.F. Hutchinson Co., sustained major damage and was visibly leaking fuel when first responders arrived. It came to rest at the edge of a residential property near the town line with Windham.

Officials from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation responded to the scene, as well as a Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.

Joyce said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: