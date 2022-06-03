I have a different take on why the “Freedom Holidays” LGBTQ video for kindergarteners is inappropriate and that is because it is incorrect.

When a baby is born, doctors assign a sex to the baby, never a gender. We don’t say, as heard in the video, “we think your child is a female or we think your child is a male.” Rather, we say: “you have a baby girl (or boy).”

Gender is not the same as sex!

Alan Morris, MD
Cape Elizabeth

