Owning the restaurant in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse for 30 years, I get a good pulse on how great a job our DA Jonathan Sahrback is doing. His ADA’S love him – he kept up morale there through two plus years of COVID when no one was allowed into the building.

I feed many attorneys daily, all of whom think the world of him. He had big shoes to fill when Stephanie Anderson left, and has done the job. His programs offer hope to those addicted to alcohol and drugs, helping get them clean instead of just incarcerating them. He is very highly regarded by law enforcement. Why change?

Anthony Barrasso

Portland

