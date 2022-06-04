Where is Bill Nemitz when he is needed?

I am literally writing this as I watch the press conference in Uvalde, Texas, and becoming more infuriated with each speaker. It has been confirmed that Susan Collins is following the Republican playbook regarding these repeated attacks. Her statement does not acknowledge any problem with gun laws or availability. She, much like these folks I am watching, one of whom should remove his hat, have simply described it as a mental health issue. But to not acknowledge the gun issue is a joke – they are cowards and only want to be reelected.

A bit of backstory. I did not vote for Susan Collins in her first election for senator – I was a supporter and volunteer for former Gov. Joe Brennan. I have, however, voted to reelect her since then. The last election required some more reflection than prior ones. I now regret that terribly and call for her to resign or speak out. Her cronies have consistently not taken her more moderate suggestions, and now would be the time for a grander gesture.

Mark Noonan

Standish

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: