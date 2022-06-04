The Press Herald website prominently featured Senator Collins’ participation in a one-hour bipartisan discussion of gun safety measures in the U.S. Senate. Collins voiced her support for a “Yellow Flag” law requiring a “medical practitioner to approve a request to temporarily take away someone’s firearms.”
In the article, the senator failed to endorse other effective and broadly popular gun safety measures: She voiced skepticism of red flag laws (laws that don’t require a doctor to sign off, enacted in 19 states), and there is no mention of eliminating gun show background-check loopholes, requiring firearm licenses (Massachusetts does), assault weapons bans (effectively used in the U.S. in the 1990’s), or requiring individuals to be 21 years of age before purchasing weapons.
Time and time again, Senator Collins makes the news for “exploring bipartisan compromise” on difficult issues. Let’s save the big headlines for when she actually reaches compromise and passes effective, substantive legislation on gun safety.
Jennifer Niese
Kennebunk
