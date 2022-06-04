For far too long, gun promoters have argued that guns should be easy to get, that guns in the hands of citizens will make everyone safer. They do not. We grow less safe year after year.
More guns equal more suicides, more murders, more fear.
I am a third-grade teacher – if a child, in anger, threw a rock at another child, would I decide to give every child rocks? Would they be safer? No, they’d be confused, scared, uncertain what to do, or multiple bullies would come forward and use those rocks.
No child throws a rock because they are happy. He or she needs help and they need to be kept away from rocks.
More guns do not make us safer.
Depressed and angry people, especially people who have stated their desire to die or murder others, need to be kept away from guns. If the guns are available, they will use them.
Kelly Richards
Vinalhaven
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.