For far too long, gun promoters have argued that guns should be easy to get, that guns in the hands of citizens will make everyone safer. They do not. We grow less safe year after year.

More guns equal more suicides, more murders, more fear.

I am a third-grade teacher – if a child, in anger, threw a rock at another child, would I decide to give every child rocks? Would they be safer? No, they’d be confused, scared, uncertain what to do, or multiple bullies would come forward and use those rocks.

No child throws a rock because they are happy. He or she needs help and they need to be kept away from rocks.

More guns do not make us safer.

Depressed and angry people, especially people who have stated their desire to die or murder others, need to be kept away from guns. If the guns are available, they will use them.

Kelly Richards

Vinalhaven

