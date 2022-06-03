Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park offers nature programs daily through June at 2 p.m. The programs start at the benches by the end of the second parking lot unless otherwise noted and may include walks, talks, and activities in a beautiful natural setting. Programs last about one hour unless otherwise noted, weather permitting.

No reservations are needed unless otherwise noted. Nature programs are free with park admission. Admission is $1 for ages 5-11; $4 for Maine residents ages 12-64; $6 for non-residents ages 12-64; $2 for non-residents 65 and older. Persons under five and Maine residents 65 and older are free. For more information, register for programs, or arrange for group visits, call (207) 865-4465. Visit maine.gov/wolfesneckwoods for more information.

June 1, 8 13, 18 22: Wildflower Walk. A guide will lead a walk featuring spring wildflowers of Wolfe’s Neck Woods.

June 2, 16: Forest Detective. Learn about the natural history of the forest on this tour.

June 3, 15: Stories in Stone. Get to know the story of Maine’s rockbound coast on this walk with short talks and activities.

June 4, 10, 27: Stroll with the Ranger. A guide will lead participants on a leisurely stroll on the White Pines Trail. Wheelchair accessible.

June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28: Osprey Watch. Stop by the osprey sign opposite Googins Island any time between 2-3 p.m. for a close look at the ospreys, weather permitting. Wheelchair accessible.

June 6, 17, 29: Wild Relatives. Get acquainted with the wild relatives of things in and around your home on this tour. Wheelchair accessible.

June 9, 23: Secrets of the Shore. Discover life in the salt marsh, mud flats, gravel beach and rocky shore.

June 11: Casco Bay Walk. Enjoy views of islands and rocky shores on the one-mile walk along the Casco Bay Trail.

June 20, 30: Hike with the Ranger. Hike through the park with a knowledgeable guide.

June 24: Tide Pools. Visit this informal program on the rocky shore near Googins Island to learn about a tide pool.

June 25: Steamer Dig. Learn about the soft-shell clam, and then try digging with an experienced guide. This program requires registration.

