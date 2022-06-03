On Thursday, June 2, the student body at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick stood stand side by side and formed a line stretching from the school to the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. One by one, hundreds of donated items from the school community, totaling over 500 pounds, were handed from student to student to the facility where they will provide help and comfort to many community members in need. (Contributed photos via Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland)

