Wiscasset’s St. Philip’s Church will host its 68th Strawberry Festival after a two-year hiatus on June 25.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 12 Hodge St., with shortcakes made of homemade biscuits dopped with crushed strawberries and whipped cream or locally made ice cream on the menu.

Quarts of berries picked just that morning will be for sale. Hot dogs and veggie dogs will also be available.

The Bargain Basement will be open for bargain hunters. The children’s area will be available for the little ones among us to have some fun, too.

The Strawberry Festival is a major fundraiser for the church and its outreach programs. the Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry, Feed Our Scholars Backpack Program, along with its Set for Success school supply initiative, and the Bargain Basement Thrift Shop with its commitment to providing those in need no-cost clothes and housewares for those suffering life disruptions. St. Philip’s also provides meeting space for various social support services. All funds raised go toward this purpose.

For more information and for crafters’ applications to take part, call St. Philip’s at (207) 882-7184. Leave a brief message with a name and return number, and a committee member will be in touch. Alternately, visit the website at stphilipswiscasset.org.

