We could learn a lesson from the 21st Amendment about what to do with the 2nd.

The 18th gave us prohibition, teaching that laws are effective only with majority support. Prohibition brought speakeasies, organized crime, demoralized police. The 21st reversed the 18th, though we’ve tolerated a compromise of alcoholism and government liquor support for 70-plus years. Similarly, traffic laws depend on drivers tolerating that police accept speed limits somewhat above what the laws and posted signs say.

Americans offer “thoughts and prayers” for the carnage of American mass murders. We accept the Constitution saying “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Why not learn from the 21st Amendment?

Conservatives may oppose a new amendment to reverse the 2nd, which was written two centuries ago when AR-15s and better bullets were unknown. Nor do most citizens think they have the right to use guns to maintain a militia. The disagreement on that could parallel the abortion debate, though many conservatives oppose the death of a new fetus, but reluctantly tolerate bullet deaths.

The United States is an extreme outlier among wealthy countries. Liberals must stop tolerating acceptance of the 2nd Amendment, and do the only thing that can stop these stupid tragic deaths: Repeal the 2nd.

Should I be proud my country values guns more than lives?

Dick Dreselly

South Portland

