The Falmouth Police Department will hold a gun giveback from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the police station at 2 Marshall Drive.

Long guns, shotguns, handguns, air rifles, and pellet guns will all be accepted. Those wanting to dispose of an unwanted firearm and/or ammunition can drive up and officers will remove the items.

Falmouth Police will also be giving out free gun locks and providing weapon safety tips.

This event is being held in collaboration with the Maine Gun Coalition and is part of a national Gun Giveback Day with over 30 states participating.

