Yarmouth is looking for volunteers to serve on the Climate Action Task Force and help the town reach its goal of reducing municipal emissions to net zero by 2030.

The task force will meet for one year before presenting a Climate Action Plan to the town council. Community members of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply at yarmouth.me.us/committees, but must commit to one or two meetings a month.

For more information, see yarmouth.me.us/cees.

