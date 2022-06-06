North Yarmouth Historical has been awarded the Spirit of America Tribute by the North Yarmouth Select Board for the organization’s “49 years of commendable community service.”

The Spirit of America Foundation is a public charity that encourages volunteerism. Many municipalities in Maine present the award to a volunteer or group of volunteers each year for their outstanding community support, according to the town website.

