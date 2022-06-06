An advocate for local seniors has been named Yarmouth’s 2022 Latchstring Award recipient.

Leigh Kirchner was recognized in part for her advocacy work on behalf of older residents, including with Yarmouth’s senior tax assistance program and the town’s involvement with the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, according to Councilor David Craig.

Kirchner has also been involved with Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, Girl Scouts, the Yarmouth Community Center, and the Yarmouth Community Coronavirus Task Force.

The Yarmouth Town Council annually awards The Latchstring Award to a resident who has contributed significant time, effort and concern for the benefit of the community. The award derives its name from the town’s motto “Our Latchstring Always Out,” and acknowledges those who keep Yarmouth a welcoming community, according to the town website.

