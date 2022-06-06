Falmouth residents are justifiably proud of their schools. The best way to ensure that our schools continue to serve our students well is to elect School Board members who are responsive to the needs of the students, parents and staff. Laurel Regan is such a person. She will listen carefully and empathetically, and she will support actions, policies and people that will foster unity and cohesion. Please join me in voting for Laurel Regan.

Peter Vose

Falmouth

