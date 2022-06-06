In reference to “Summit proposes rate increase” (June 2). This is a wake-up call to all who reside in Falmouth, Yarmouth and Cumberland.
There has never been a better time to look at installing solar PV on your roof. Maine has been a laggard compared to other states in the adoption of solar power, but that has started to change under Gov. Janet Mills. Consider: When you generate your own power, you have locked on the cost – zero. You would pay a property tax that would remain in town, local labor for the installation and contribute to fighting climate change.
Earle Mitchell
Springfield, Virginia
