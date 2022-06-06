In the district attorney race, I strongly support Jackie Sartoris in the Democratic primary and hope you will, too.

I have known Jackie for over 20 years, first meeting her when she was in the middle of her four terms as a Brunswick town councilor. She then went to law school and, before becoming a prosecutor in Augusta, worked on environmental policy focusing on land use and climate change. She was honored with a national award from the Environmental Law Center.

She is a lifelong Democrat who served as vice chairperson of the local Democratic Town Committee and helped found Brunswick Area Indivisible to stand up against the anti-immigration, anti-choice, anti-science forces which arose during the 2016 election. She is a mother and an activist, is both hard-working and thoughtful, listens well, and would be an excellent district attorney for a county with a wide range of challenging issues.

Jeff Thaler

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: