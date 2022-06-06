The Town of Scarborough will host their 1st Annual Relay For Life of Southern Maine benefitting the American Cancer Society on Saturday June 25th at 4 p.m. at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.

“I Relay because I see every day how cancer tears families apart and it breaks my heart,” said Jodi-Lyn Kwiecinski, Patient Care coordinator for New England Cancer Specialist, member of the NECS ROCKS team and Tri-Lead for this year’s Relay For Life of Southern Maine. “Relay provides me a way to support cancer patients we treat and a way to fight back to help save lives from cancer in my community.”

As the world’s largest grassroots fundraising movement, Relay For Life mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost and provide the community with an opportunity to fight back against cancer together with their neighbors, colleagues, family and friends. This family friendly event runs from 4 to 10 p.m. and includes music, games, activities, themed laps, food, survivor celebrations and emotionally charged ceremonies.

“We are grateful to the Southern Maine community and for our event sponsors MaineHealth, New England Cancer Specialists, Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank, and the Town of Scarborough,” said Diane Nicholson, senior event support manager for the American Cancer Society. “It’s generous communities like Southern Maine that makes the ACS mission possible.”

Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the ACS to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment.

“No one should have to fight cancer alone,” Scarborough Community Resource Sergeant Steve Thibodeau said. “When the community pulls together, whether it is to help keep people safe or to fight cancer in our community, we are stronger when we fight crime or cancer together.” Thibodeau is currently the number one fundraiser for this year’s event, a member of Team Scarborough, and a Tri-Lead for the event.

For more information about the upcoming Relay, contact Diane Nicholson at 631-379-7778 or [email protected] or visit www.relayforlife.org/southernme. To join the community in saving lives from cancer, log onto www.relayforlife.org/southernme.

The American Cancer Society is the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health threat. The Society’s mission is made possible by the more than three million volunteers saving lives in their community. These efforts have contributed to a 31 percent decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. since 1991. The American Cancer Society is the largest funder of cancer research second only to the federal government, provides patient support services to people facing cancer, advocates for lifesaving laws and increased cancer funding at the local state and federal level, and educates people about the importance of cancer prevention and lifesaving age-appropriate cancer screenings. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, call us anytime, day or night, at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

