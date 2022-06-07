FREEPORT — Gus Wing scored from second base on a Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregroire infield grounder in the bottom of the eight as the Freeport baseball team edged Gray-New Gloucester 2-1 in a Class B South first round game on Tuesday.

No. 14 Gray-New Gloucester (4-13) took the lead on a Ian Libby fielder’s choice in the top of the third, but No. 3 Freeport (13-4) answered with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth.

Anthony Prescott had a pair of hits for the Patriots.

LISBON 5, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 2: The top-seeded Greyhounds (17-0) were forced to rally to beat the No. 17 Seahawks (3-15) in Lisbon.

Boothbay/Wiscasset recorded just one hit, but Peter Cusamano made the most of it by driving in one of the Seahawks’ two runs in the frame. Lisbon scored one run in the fourth and another in the fifth to tie the game, then plated three in the sixth to take command.

Mason Booker, Levi Tibbetts and Nick Ferrence split time on the mound for the Greyhounds, combining for 14 strikeouts.

Riley Turner and Aiden Parker each collected two hits and an RBI for Lisbon, and Ethan Brown also drove in a run.

