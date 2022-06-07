Gov. Janet Mills wants to put $50 million into rebuilding Maine’s state parks.

Mills plans to announced the initiative Wednesday during a visit to Camden Hills State Park. Her office did not release details of her plan for the parks.

The governor’s office said more than 3.3 million people visited the state’s 48 state parks and historic sites last year and the parks have seen record-breaking use in recent years.

Mills wants to use money from the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to address safety and upkeep issues and prepare the parks for continued growth in use. She also said the work would help support the recovery of Maine’s tourism and outdoor recreation economies.

