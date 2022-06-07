A motorcyclist died when his bike collided with a Maine School Administrative District 6 school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The bus, which was not carrying any children, and the motorcycle collided around 2:50 p.m. on Narragansett Trail near its intersection with River Road in Buxton, the Buxton Police Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders pronounced the motorcycle operator dead at the scene, and the bus driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The bus driver’s name has not yet been released. Police said details about the victim will be released once his family has been notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Buxton police warned motorists that the intersection at Narragansett Trail and River Road would remain closed for several hours and drivers were being urged to avoid the area.

MSAD 6 enrolls students from Buxton, Hollis, Standish, Limington and Frye Island.

