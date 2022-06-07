HARPSWELL – Robert Dana Higgins Jr., 75, of Harpswell, and Birch Run, Mich., departed us on May 31, 2022. He was a beloved and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Bob was born in South Portland, on March 14, 1947. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1966 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1971 with an engineering degree. He operated a commercial fishing business in South Florida before moving to Michigan. There, he built a trucking company around deliveries of Great Lakes fish to market. He found joy in flying, boating, skiing, chess, cooking – especially seafood, and reading his bible. He was our rock, our counselor, our helper, our friend, our happiness. He lived an amazing life, but he made our lives more amazing by being in it. Friends and family are invited to visit 2-3 p.m., service at 4 p.m., Friday June 10, 2022, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Private interment will be in Mt Pleasant Cemetery, South Portland. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

