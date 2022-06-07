The Westbrook Planning Board Tuesday approved the redesign of the planned Vertical Harvest project parking garage.

Construction on the parking garage is slated to begin in a few weeks, City Planning Director Jennie Franceschi said in an email.

The apartments that are part of the project, initially planned for above the parking garage have been moved next to it, above planned retail space. The City Council approved that cost-cutting redesign Monday, but it still requires a separate Planning Board review.

The number of apartments has been scaled back from 60 to 33-55.

The 425–space parking garage will have a concrete frame rather than steel, a switch that will save upward of $5 million along with the relocation of moving the apartments, officials previously said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: