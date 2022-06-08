Calendar lovers (Calendarists? Calendarphiles, maybe?) will tell you that technically summer begins on the summer solstice, which is still a week and a half away, but we know summer is here. Some people mark it with the Memorial Day ceremonies in late May, but realistically, we don’t feel the shift to summer until school’s out for the summer. Even if you don’t have kids, you work with people that do, and everything from the availability of co-workers to the times when traffic is heaviest changes once school gets out.

Last weekend, Lisbon High School held its graduation ceremonies for its seniors, and Mt. Ararat, Brunswick and Morse are all this coming weekend. There’s no doubt about it, summer is here.

This week I want to continue the column I wrote two weeks ago that highlighted late May/early June events, and highlight some events happening from now through the end of June. Some are great community events while others are chamber business networking events. This is a good column to glance at to mark off dates on your personal calendar. Here we go:

MAINE STATE MUSIC THEATRE OPENS SEASON, JUNE 8

MSMT is back for a full 2022 season, and the patrons and businesses couldn’t be more excited. They’re launching the season with a beloved classic, “The Sound of Music,” running June 8-25. They have an incredible season of four main stage shows, three concerts and three young performers shows. Find all the details at www.msmt.org

CHAMBER AMBASSADORS MEETING AT FLIP, JUNE 9, 7:30 A.M.

Come join us for breakfast this Thursday morning at Flip in Brunswick and find out how you can become an ambassador for the chamber. Ambassadors play two primary functions as a committee of the chamber- greeters and business visitations. Greeters are for our monthly networking events and are a team of people to work the registration table. Business visitation ambassadors go out and visit businesses, dropping off chamber event flyers, inviting businesses to upcoming events, and finding out how the chamber can help their business. Both groups are also invited to ribbon cuttings.

There’s no commitment to join the Ambassadors if you just want to come and hear what the plan is and get a breakfast on us. If you do plan to attend, please email [email protected] so I have a headcount.

CHAMBER TRAIL WALK, FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 3-4:14 P.M.

Would you like to go for a walk and do some small group networking at the same time? Then you should really check out the Monthly Trail Walks the chamber does. Chamber Coordinator Claire Papell leads the walks monthly that begin at different regional trail heads every month. This began as a way to network in a Covid-safe way and participants love it so we’re keeping it going. To register (free), and to find out which trail it is this month, e-mail [email protected]

2ND FRIDAY BRUNSWICK, JUNE 10, 4-7 P.M.

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s summer arts and entertainment series begins June 10 in downtown Brunswick. These events feature two dozen artists participating either in local businesses or on the streets along with several musical performers. These happen every second Friday from June through September. Find more details at www.brunswickdowntown.org

12 @ 12 NETWORKING LUNCH: JUNE 15, NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

You must pre-register for this monthly Chamber networking lunch, but the June edition is happening with free lunch at Mae’s Café. The events are for chamber members, though we’ll fill the spots with prospective members if we have any of the 12 seats open. It’s easy networking where 12 people get together at noon to share lunch and everyone gets five minutes to present an aspect of what they do. Lasting connections are always made and it’s a great way to get your business top of mind. We hold these on the third Wednesday of every month, so if this one doesn’t work sign up for our July or August 12 @ 12. Also if a member business is interested in hosting a fall 12 @ 12 we have some date open and all it costs you is providing lunch for 12 people. FMI or to register e-mail [email protected]

JUNE CHAMBER AFTER HOURS AT ONESIXTYFIVE IN BRUNSWICK SPONSORED BY HM PAYSON JUNE 16, 5-7 P.M.

It’s two chamber networking events in two nights as our monthly Chamber After Hours networking night will be next Thursday, June 16. HM Payson, who just displayed their community mindedness by buying the staff of Midcoast Hospital a thank-you-for-all-you-do lunch, is our host. Their office space is a little small to host the 60-85 expected attendees, but they happen to be neighbors with OneSixtyFive on Park Row in Brunswick so they will be the host site, and we will take group tours over to the HM Payson office, while rejoining the bigger group eating and drinking at OneSixtyFive. This is one of the best networking events in the region. To register log onto the community calendar at www.midcoastmaine.com

BATH ART HOP, JUNE 17, 4-7 P.M.

On the 3rd Friday of the Month Bath hosts the Bath Art Hop. Art showcases, beer garden, live entertainment and more. FMI check out www.BathArtHop.com

LET THE MUSIC PLAY WEEKLY MUSIC SERIES

Tuesdays (Starts June 21): Bath Summer Concert Series, Gazebo in Library Park (Patten Free Library), Bath, 7 p.m.

Wednesdays (Starts June 29): Music on the Mall, 6 p.m., Brunswick Mall (downtown Brunswick)

Thursdays (Starts June 16): Bandstand by the Sea, 6 p.m., George Mitchell Field, Harpswell (Route 123)

Fridays (Starts June 24): Bath Summer Concert Series, Gazebo in Library Park (Patten Free Library), Bath, 7 p.m.

Saturdays (Starts July 9): Bath Summer Concert Series, Waterfront Park, Bath, 5 p.m.

Next week I’ll dive into these concerts a bit more, and get you more event news like Heritage Days, Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, Lobster Boat Races and so much more.

Cory King is the executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber.

