Bath Iron Works announced today that it was awarded a $54 million contract extension from the U.S. Navy to service and support new Arleigh Burke-class destroyers through June 2023.

The contract means BIW will “provide configuration management, logistics, supply chain, engineering and design services” for the ships, according to a press release from BIW.

Bath Iron Works has provided design and technical expertise for design upgrades and major changes to the two shipyards currently building Arleigh Burkes — DDG 51-class, in Navy parlance — since 1987. The other shipyard is Mississippi-based Huntington Ingalls Industries.

“This contract extension enables BIW to continue to provide the most accurate, up-to-date engineering and design services for new DDG 51 class destroyers,” said Chuck Krugh, president of Bath Iron Works, in the release. “Our team is currently performing the fiscal year 2023 upgrade with the next-generation enhancements to the Arleigh Burke class that will ensure DDG 51s remain the most advanced surface combatants in an increasingly complex world.”

BIW currently has under construction the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) as well as the Flight III configuration destroyers Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130) and Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).

BIW is a subsidiary of aerospace and defense company General Dynamics and, with 7,000 workers, is one of Maine’s largest companies.

