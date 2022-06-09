Gary C. Young 1947 – 2022 RICHMOND – Gary C. Young, 74, died peacefully at home on June 5, 2022. He was born on Dec. 15, 1947, the of Vernon and Dorothy (Skelton) Young of Richmond. Gary was a huge lover of animals and loved to spoil them wherever he went. He enjoyed tractor shows, the puppy bowl, family dinners and BBQ’s. Gary worked for years driving an oil tanker for Wadleighs until his retirement. He also enjoyed working in his retirement years driving a truck for his nephew, Kevin, at Kevin Smith’s Rubbish Removal. He was predeceased by his parents Vernon and Dorothy Skelton Young of Richmond; sisters Dorothy Watson of Gardiner, Shirley Yeaton of Richmond, brothers Lawrence Young of Litchfield and Kenneth Young of Richmond. Gary is survived by a brother Vernon Young and wife Delores of Richmond, sister Laverne Smith of Richmond, longtime companion Lise McLain of Bethel; several nieces, nephews; and of course, his beloved cat, Spook! Visiting hours will be held at Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond on Thursday evening, June 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. with a service following at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

Guest Book