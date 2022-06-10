The People Plus Center recently hosted performers from Maine State Music Theatre along with Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark, right rear, and Development Director Morgan Rodgers. The performers sang to an audience at the senior center last week. Maine State Music Theatre partners throughout the year with People Plus as part of the center’s monthly “FYI” presentation/lecture series. Visit peopleplusmaine.org for information on other programs at the center. Contributed photo via People Plus

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Times Record Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles