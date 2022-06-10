People Plus Pic of the Week: Singin’ at the senior center
The People Plus Center recently hosted performers from Maine State Music Theatre along with Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark, right rear, and Development Director Morgan Rodgers. The performers sang to an audience at the senior center last week. Maine State Music Theatre partners throughout the year with People Plus as part of the center’s monthly “FYI” presentation/lecture series. Visit peopleplusmaine.org for information on other programs at the center. Contributed photo via People Plus
