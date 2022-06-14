WALES — Waynflete pulled away in the second quarter to beat Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon 8-4 in a Class C semifinal boys’ lacrosse game on Tuesday.
The victory by the sixth-seeded Flyers (10-5) sets up a state title game matchup with top-seeded North Yarmouth Academy on Friday at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium. Last season, Waynflete won the Class C championship by defeating Oak Hill, 17-5.
Second-seeded Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon (10-4) struck first at the 6:23 mark in the first with a Gage Spier goal on an assist from Gavin Leet.
Waynflete responded a minute later with a goal from Seth Cloutier, one of his four scores.
Cloutier scored again with 19 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Flyers up 2-1 heading to the second.
After a Leet goal to start the second quarter, Waynflete responded with five straight goals – two from Cloutier, two from Nils Burton-Johanson and one from Haven Savory-Kreis – en route to a 5-1 second period that pushed the Flyers’ lead to 7-2 at halftime.
The Flyers scored first early in the third period on a nice full-length sprint and finish from defenseman Liam Anderson.
Adam Hinkley responded for the Raiders with a goal two minutes later on an assist from Tiger Hopkins, cutting Waynflete’s lead to 8-3.
Spurred by a Lukas Bergeron goal to start the fourth, Oak Hill tried to make a fourth-quarter run, but the Flyers’ stingy defense stood strong, holding the Raiders scoreless the remainder of the game.
Waynflete’s defense, led by goalie Avi Israel’s nine saves, held Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon to its lowest scoring output of the season.
Waynflete’s matchup with North Yarmouth will be a rematch of the Flyers’ first game of the season, a 7-4 NYA victory.
