Maine Maritime Museum’s search committee voted unanimously to offer Chris Timm the position as the museum’s new executive director.

Timm accepted the offer late last week after filling the role as interim executive director since September 2021. Timm has worked at Maine Maritime Museum since December 2016 with roles in exhibit curation and external affairs.

“It gives me inordinate pleasure to congratulate Chris Timm on his new position,” said Lincoln Paine, Maine Maritime Museum’s Board of Trustees’ vice chairperson. “Our intent has always been to act in the best interest of the museum now and in the future. We feel Chris has the vision, thoughtfulness and drive to lead the museum in productive and exciting new directions while respecting our history and the expectations of those people who have brought the museum through its first 60 years.”

Originally from Wisconsin, Timm received a bachelor’s degree in Classical Archaeology from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in Byzantine Text and Archaeology from Queen’s University Belfast. Timm also advanced to doctorate candidacy in Art History at Florida State University.

Prior to joining Maine Maritime Museum, Timm was an instructor at Florida State University where he taught History and Criticism of Art I, History and Criticism of Art II, Early Christian & Byzantine Art, Unconquerable Rome and Art in Constantinople. In 2016, he started at Maine Maritime Museum as the curatorial associate, settling in Bath with his wife, Sarah

“I am delighted to start this next chapter with such an incredible team of museum professionals. And I am humbled to take this leadership role at such an important moment in the museum’s history, as it celebrates its 60th anniversary and looks forward,” said Timm. “Maine’s maritime story is ever changing, ever expanding, and global in scope and impact. I look forward to the work ahead as we develop an engaging, inclusive and visitor-centered museum with a strong civic mission.”

