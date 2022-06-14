A child from Maine is recovering after being hospitalized with hepatitis, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.

Similar to hepatitis cases seen in other states, the Maine CDC said there was no known cause, which is rare in children. The child had to be hospitalized for treatment of a serious liver illness. The Maine CDC said the child, whose name and age are being withheld, is recovering.

No further information about the case will be released in order to protect patient confidentiality the Maine CDC said.

Common symptoms may include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, dark colored urine, light colored stools, join pain and jaundice, which causes skin to turn a yellow color.

“Hepatitis with unknown causes remains rare in children,” Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said in a written statement. “We encourage parents to call their children’s medical providers if their children experience these symptoms.”

Health care providers in other states have identified similar cases of unknown origin in recent weeks and have reported them to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal CDC is still investigating those cases in an effort to determine their causes and to come up with a prevention program.

As of June 8, 2022, the U.S. CDC said it is investigating 274 cases of pediatric hepatitis in children under the age of 10 years. The investigation dates back to October 2021 so not all the cases may still be active. Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan are just a few of the states reporting pediatric cases of Hepatitis.

On June 7, the World Health Organization (WHO) which co-sponsored the World Hepatitis Summit where it reported that 700 “cases of sudden and unexplained hepatitis in young children have come under investigation in 34 countries. Symptoms of this acute hepatitis come on quickly leading to a high proportion of children developing liver failure with a few requiring liver transplants.”

A person can become infected with hepatitis from close, personal contact – especially certain types of sexual contact – caring for someone who is ill, or by using drugs with others. Hepatitis A is very contagious. Another way to get infected is through eating contaminated food or drinks.

There are different strains of hepatitis and other infectious or non infectious diseases that can cause the virus, but hepatitis A and B are preventable with vaccinations.

