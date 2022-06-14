Frances “Petey” Ambrose 1938 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Frances “Petey” Ambrose, 84, passed away peacefully in her home June 5, 2022. Petey was born to William and Mary McKillop in Laconia, N.H. on Feb. 19, 1938. She attended Laconia High School, then the College of New Rochelle, and Brown University, where she met her husband to be, John Ambrose, from Shrewsbury, Mass. Petey and John were married in April, 1961 and had three children. They moved to Topsham in 1967, and then settled in Brunswick in 1970 to raise their family. After her children had grown, Petey and John returned to Topsham, and Petey pursued her chosen field of education. For several years, she was principal at the Harpswell Community School. Later, Petey helped develop the educational assessments for Maine school students. Petey was a devoted parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo in Brunswick. She loved entertaining friends at her home. She also loved to swim, to which she returned later in life; she was a member of the Green Valley, Ariz. swim club, and competed in the annual southern Arizona Senior games. Petey was preceded in death by her husband, John; and her son, Peter, in 2014. Petey is survived by her sons John “Jay” of Hampton, N.H., and Matthew of Brunswick; her grandsons Tyler of North Hampton, N.H., Benjamin, of Bowdoinham, and Justin of North Hampton, N.H. Petey’s family especially wishes to thank all her caregivers. Family and friends are invited to visit 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday June 16 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday June 17 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Mckeen Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the St. John’s School of Brunswick.

