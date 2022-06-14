Portland election clerks have begun counting the ballots after voters went to the polls Tuesday to elect three new members to the Board of Education.

A total of 12 candidates put their names forward to fill the seats — seven sought one of two vacant at-large seats and five ran to represent District Five, which includes North Deering, part of Deering Center and Riverton and eight of the district’s 17 schools.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. The elections will be decided by ranked-choice voting, which may require instant runoffs and could delay final results until late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Live updates will be added to this story and posted at pressherald.com as numbers come in from each of the 12 voting precincts.

The winners will finish the terms of three former school board members who stepped down mid-term. The at-large winners will serve until November 2022 in place of Anna Trevorrow and Roberto Rodriguez, who left their posts in November after winning City Council seats. The District Five winner will serve until November 2023, replacing Jeff Irish, who resigned in October.

Candidates for the at-large seats are Sarah Lentz, Richard Ward, Stacey Hang, Benjamin Grant, Stephanie Albert, Kimberly Mancini and Amber Schertz. The candidates running for the District Five seat are Sarah Brydon, Lou Viola, Barbara Goglin, Joshua Haefele and Elizabeth-Capone Newton.

Candidates who spoke with the Press Herald are running on a variety of platforms including keeping the school budget down, supporting the district’s equity work, increasing student mental health support and listening to constituents.

But there was one area of focus highlighted by every candidate running who spoke with the Press Herald — improving school board and school district transparency and communication.

The winners of Tuesday’s election will join the school board at a time of transition and challenge for the Portland Public School District.

The district is soon to start searching for a new district superintendent. Superintendent Xavier Botana is slated to leave Portland Public Schools at the end of the 2023-2024 school year after holding his position for eight years. Multiple candidates said they were interested in joining the school board in order to support a fair and transparent superintendent search process.

The state’s largest school district is also working to manage difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic including increased mental health needs of students and staff shortages while trying to push forward the district’s equity goals.

This school board race is also happening during a tumultuous time for school boards across Maine and the country, as national culture war issues including how to teach students about race, gender and sexuality continue to seep into school board meetings and classrooms, bringing political and ideological fights into once sleepy school-board meetings.

This story will be updated.

