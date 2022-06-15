Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ three-day auction from July 8-10 will feature a catalog of important art, including works by Andrew Wyeth, Jamie Wyeth, Winslow Homer, Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and John Singer Sargent. Additionally, there will be a collection of American colonial-era furniture.

“Our summer auction art offerings keep getting better and better every year,” Thomaston Place owner and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux said in a news release. “This is undoubtedly the best we’ve ever had.”

Among the important American art will be: “The Shepherdess,” a charcoal and chalk drawing by Winslow Homer; a signed and numbered Andy Warhol serigraph from the “Marilyn Monroe” portfolio published in 1967; gouache drybrush “Portrait of Bishop D. Coburn” by Andrew Wyeth; Jamie Wyeth’s charcoal portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger executed at Andy Warhol’s “The Factory” in 1977; an oil on canvas bust portrait of a young woman by Norman Rockwell; and “Breaking Clouds”, an oil on board seascape by Frederick Judd Waugh. There will also be a collection of art photography, including 13 images of celebrated people by Yousef Karsh.

Many of the American art masterworks in this sale are from the estate of collector and Nashville dealer Gary R. Haynes (1945-2021). Haynes was a successful designer and advertising executive who, later in life, developed and refined his interest in fine art by studying with Carl Sublett and following the work of Andrew Wyeth. Through the decades, he and his wife, Joanne, would visit Maine, seeking Wyeth’s artistic perspective firsthand, quietly collecting, and ultimately opening Haynes Galleries in Thomaston and Nashville.

Leading the international art category will be a painting depicting a ship moored on the Baltic coast in the moonlight by Ivan Aivazovsky. Additionally, there will be Old Master works such as “Madonna and Child with St. John the Baptist” an oil on panel by Lucas Cranach, the Elder, “Der Auferstandene Christus” (“The Risen Christ”) by Gerard Seghers, and “Peasants Dancing in a Barn” by Adriaen Jansz Van Ostade.

Among the important selection of early American furniture will be a circa 1830s paint decorated country Sheraton Pennsylvania Dutch bench; an 18th Century red painted country Queen Anne shaped top tea table; a circa 1820 Maine country Hepplewhite paint decorated washstand, and a painted pine folk art bowfront sideboard from Mount Desert. There will also be two lots of fine handcrafted Maine furniture by Jim Brown of Lincolnville and a circa 1900 oak two-part gun cabinet by Frank Holt of Gardiner.

English and Continental furniture offerings will include 18th Century Italian parquetry chests, 19th Century French cabinets and a tric-trac gaming table, an intricately carved Irish Chippendale gallery top table, and an English George III period canopy bed.

Folk art will be well represented in this sale, with a colored pencil drawing by outsider artist Bill Traylor; a pair of mounted sheared wool rugs, each depicting two opposing spaniel dogs; and a molded copper weathervane attributed to J. Harris & Co. depicting Native American warrior “Massasoit;” a graduated set of five Maine Shaker oval pantry boxes; plus antique theorems, eagle plaques, ship models, walking sticks, sailor’s valentines, and a collection of wood carvings.

The clock collection will include a Connecticut Federal period wooden works tall clock by Thomas & Hoadley, Plymouth; an English 19th Century bracket clock in black lacquer with tortoiseshell mounts; and a three-piece late 19th Century Rococo style fire gilded bronze mantel clock and garniture set by Emile Colin & Cie, Paris.

Featured among the.166-lot estate jewelry and watch group will be: a mid-19th Century 22K gold Archeological Revival necklace by C.(Carlo) Civilotti, Rome; and a necklace with 18th Century pendant set with a Persian turquoise cabochon and rose cut diamonds suspended from a retro turquoise and diamond chain.

There will be over 265 lots of Asian antiques and artifacts, such as: a Chinese cinnabar four-fold floor screen with raised cloisonne and jade decoration; two Chinese Ming Dynasty period bronze Immortal figures; and a Kangxi period sang de boeuf glazed vase. The Asian collection will also include extensive offerings of carved jade, celadon glazed porcelain, bronze, Japanese okimonos, textiles, and furniture.

Other items of interest include: 2 lots of circa 1910 Tiffany Studios bronze and slag glass desk items; a lot of two French articulated wooden artist models; a circa 1900 Loetz Phanomen art glass vase; a white and red painted peapod boat and trailer; a pair of Klipsch rosewood veneered corner speakers; a Continental 800-silver singing bird box with clock; and 12 early tea caddies.

The auction will begin at 11 a.m. each day. All lots can be viewed at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ website, thomastonauction.com.

The gallery will be open for previews from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 27-July 1; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, July 5-7. Previewing will also be available from 9-11 a.m. on auction days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 8, 9 and 10.

Call (207) 354-8141 to reserve seats at the sale. Face masks will be required for in-house participants. Telephone, absentee and live online bidding on four internet platforms will also be available. Please visit thomastonauction.com for more information.

