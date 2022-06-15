Maine School Administrative District 75 residents on Tuesday approved a $9 million bond for improvements to Mt. Ararat Middle School, as well as the $49.6 million proposed school budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The projects covered under $9 million bond include replacing the building envelope and windows at Mt. Ararat Middle School, as well as making a waterline repair.
Funds will also be used to pave parking lots, repair sidewalks, roads and playground surfaces at Bowdoin Central School, Bowdoinham Community School, Harpswell Community School, Williams-Cone Elementary School, Woodside Elementary School, Mt. Ararat High School, the SAD 75 District Office, Republic Avenue and Merrymeeting Adult Education.
In the election, 1,897 residents of Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Topsham and Harpswell voted in favor of the $9 million bond, 554 residents were opposed.
The proposed $49.6 million school budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that was adopted at the MSAD 75 May 19 district budget meeting passed with 1,920 votes in favor and 530 against.
