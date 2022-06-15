KENNEBUNKPORT – Voters in Kennebunkport elected Jon Dykstra and incumbent Sheila Matthews-Bull from a field of four candidates for three-year terms to the board of selectmen on Tuesday, June 14.

Dykstra, a retired geologist, has served on the town’s budget board, Goose Rocks Beach Advisory Committee and chaired the Solid Waste and Recycling Committee that returned curbside recycling to town. He earned 559 votes in unofficial totals released by the town clerk’s office late Tuesday.

Matthews-Bull has served on the selectmen’s board for 15 years. She owns and manages Rhumb Line Resort and has been involved with the Kennebunkport Business Association since the mid-1990s. She earned 523 votes.

Candidates Robin Phillips earned 448 and Larry Keller, 141.

Jameson Spang Davis was unopposed for RSU 21 director, with 738 votes. Frederick Stafford was unopposed for the Goose Rocks Beach Advisory Committee, with 713 votes.

Voters approved several ordinance amendments.

In a narrow decision, 443-432, voters declined to amend an ordinance that would have allowed the town to place internally lit signs on municipal property.

Kennebunkport’s annual town meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Consolidated School.

