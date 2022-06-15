Democrats Andrea Berry, Amy Haile and Kate Perrin, who ran a joint campaign for Select Board in North Yarmouth, all prevailed at the polls, according to results posted by the town.

The three women ran separate races but encouraged residents to vote for all of them over their opponents.

Berry and Haile handily beat incumbents David Reed and James Moulton, as well as fellow newcomer Paul Whitmarsh, all Republicans, for three-year terms, receiving 636 and 624 votes respectively. Whitmarsh came in third with 493 votes, Reed received 409 votes and Moulton trailed with 248.

Perrin beat Republican Kevin Robinson for a one-year seat on the Select Board, 686-593.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: