Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Lunches will be provided to all children on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the following sites, dates and times:

Perryman Village, 1 Perryman Drive, Brunswick, noon to 1 p.m., June 20 to Aug. 26, Mondays-Thursdays

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, noon to 1 p.m., June 21 to Aug, 26, Fridays

Bay Bridge Estates, 2 Primrose Lane, Brunswick, noon to 1 p.m., June 20-Aug. 26, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 5-29, Monday-Fridays

Marcia Buker Elementary, 18 High St, Richmond, noon to 1 p.m., from July 5-28, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays

Lisbon Rec. MTM Center, 18 School St., Lisbon, noon to 1 p.m., June 27 to Aug. 12, Mondays-Fridays

Lisbon Community School, 33 Mill St., Lisbon, noon to 1 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 12, Mondays-Fridays

