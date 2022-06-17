Marilyn A. Kinsella passed away in the morning of Feb. 27, 2022, in her home at Orchid Island, Florida. She was 83 years old. Born on June 18, 1938, in Mount Vernon, New York, to George and Marion Gierer, Marilyn was the oldest of her five siblings.

Even as a young girl, she displayed a “take-charge” attitude with her brothers and sisters who, over the years, lovingly accepted her as their very own Mary Poppins. Marilyn graduated valedictorian of her Saint Barnabas High School class and then completed the nursing program at Saint Clare’s Nursing School in New York City, graduating with General Excellence.

Shortly thereafter, Marilyn shared an elevator at Saint Vincent’s Hospital with her future husband, Dr. Michael G. Kinsella. Following their first encounter, Mike turned to a close medical school classmate and declared “that is the woman I am going to marry.” They married in 1961 and lived near Marilyn’s family before moving to Brighton, Massachusetts, near Mike’s ailing parents. Mike enlisted at Otis Air Force Base in Bourne, Massachusetts.

In 1969, they settled in Andover, Massachusetts, and summered in Kennebunk Beach. After raising their four children, in 1996, the snowbirds relocated from Andover to Kennebunk in the warmer months and Orchid Island in the winter months. Marilyn was outgoing, affectionate and devoted. She cherished her family and friends who will dearly miss her warmth and generosity.

Condolence notes, messages and phone calls express near-identical messages: “Marilyn blessed so many of us in different ways” . . . “It was our privilege to have known such an intelligent and holy woman who was totally devoted to her family” . . . “She was a class act, loving wife and caring mother” . . . “She always had a twinkle in her beautiful eyes, and loved sharing a glass of wine and talk of family.”

Her husband Mike’s favorite term of endearment for Marilyn was “the bride,” which exemplified her joie de vivre. Other friends noted, “Marilyn’s vibrant spirit and warm-hearted kindness complimented her beautiful blue eyes and lovely smile.” Another wrote, “No one could top Marilyn’s style. She exuded elegance and had a smashing outfit for every occasion. And ooooh, her shoes!”

Advertisement

Energetic and athletic, in high school Marilyn competed on the local swim team. Later she took up tennis and golf, winning the ladies doubles club championship with her sister Susan at Edgcomb Tennis Club. Marilyn and Mike taught themselves how to ski and for decades enjoyed regular ski trips with friends and family as far as Saint Moritz, Switzerland, and locally in the mountains of Maine and New Hampshire. Marilyn treasured her golf games at Orchid Island and at Webhannet in Kennebunk. After joining Webhannet in 1977, Marilyn and Mike became active members of the club and Marilyn served for two terms on the Webhannet Board of Governors.

In 1993, Marilyn and Mike won both the Garcelon Cup (“Lad and Lassie”) and the Mixed-Member Guest. In 2005, Marilyn won the Marjorie Ellis Ringer award. She rarely missed playing on Lady’s Day and considered putting her best asset in competitions. “My drives may not always be the best, but I sure can putt,” she often said. One of her favorite weekly games began more than 30 years ago and included three dear friends; the group called themselves “the Monday girls.” Marilyn played a few holes at Orchid last week with a long standing group of friends bonding during weekly nine holes followed by lunch.

Marilyn played weekly bridge, was a faithful member of bible study, and participated in multiple book clubs. She contributed her time and resources to many charitable organizations. Her generosity to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Vero Beach, Florida, with the Orchid Community is evidenced by a large photo that hangs today in the store with a banner headline that reads “WE GIVE.”

Marilyn was preceded in death this past spring by her daughter Karen A. Kinsella, by her husband Dr. Michael G. Kinsella in 2009 after 48 years of marriage, her brother William Gierer and her parents, George and Marion. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Kinsella and husband James Stewart, of Kennebunk, and Orchid, Florida; her son Paul Kinsella and wife Gina Kinsella, of Durham, North Carolina; her son David Kinsella and wife Megan Kinsella, of Scarborough; her 11 grandchildren, Conor, Caitlyn, Luna, Carolyn, Colin, Ryan, Faelen, Colleen, Jason, Finley, and Declan, as well as her sisters Susan Rock of New Rochelle, New York, and Kennebunk, and Patricia Gierer -Vissat of Altamont, New York, and her brothers George Gierer of Carmel, New York, and Robert Gierer of Woodlawn, New York, in addition to dozens of nieces and nephews, notably her god daughter Abigail Showers and god son Nicolas Vissat.

A Memorial Mass/Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Saint Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road Kennebunk, ME 04043 with a reception to follow at the Webhannet Golf Course located at 26 Golf Club Drive, Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Snell Foundation, P.O. Box 6304, Scarborough, ME 04070, or online at www.snellfoundationmaine.org/support-us. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marilyn’s Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: